Open Menu

IPP To Introduce New Development Model: Humayun Akhtar

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2024 | 04:20 PM

IPP to introduce new development model: Humayun Akhtar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Senior Vice President and a candidate of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) from NA-97 (Faisalabad-III)

Humayun Akhtar Khan said the IPP would introduce a new development model in the country

to improve living standard of the masses.

Addressing corner meetings during election campaign in his constituency, he said previous

rulers had badly neglected rural areas due to which people were leading very miserable life.

However, the IPP would rectify their miseries if the masses voted in the general elections.

He said the IPP had chalked out a comprehensive strategy for speedy progress and in this

connection a new development model would be introduced in addition to taking revolutionary

steps for welfare and betterment of the farmers community.

He appealed people to vote and support the IPP so that it would form government in

the federation and redress the public problems on priority basis.

IPP candidate from PP-102 Sardar Sikandar Hayat Jatoi and IPP candidate from PP-103 Rana

Naeem Iqbal were also present.

Related Topics

Election Vote Progress Jatoi From Government NA-97 PP-102 PP-103

Recent Stories

PMML unveils manifesto for upcoming general polls

PMML unveils manifesto for upcoming general polls

6 minutes ago
 EPL’s 32nd season kicks off in UK, captivates fa ..

EPL’s 32nd season kicks off in UK, captivates fans nationwide

19 minutes ago
 realme Drops the Price on its C-Series Bestsellers

Realme Drops the Price on its C-Series Bestsellers

29 minutes ago
 Elections 2024: 90% polling stations declared Sen ..

Elections 2024: 90% polling stations declared Sensitive

46 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case

4 hours ago
 Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

4 hours ago
Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of s ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels

4 hours ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

5 hours ago
 Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Baloc ..

Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA ..

Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan