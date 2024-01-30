IPP to introduce new development model: Humayun Akhtar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Senior Vice President and a candidate of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) from NA-97 (Faisalabad-III)

Humayun Akhtar Khan said the IPP would introduce a new development model in the country

to improve living standard of the masses.

Addressing corner meetings during election campaign in his constituency, he said previous

rulers had badly neglected rural areas due to which people were leading very miserable life.

However, the IPP would rectify their miseries if the masses voted in the general elections.

He said the IPP had chalked out a comprehensive strategy for speedy progress and in this

connection a new development model would be introduced in addition to taking revolutionary

steps for welfare and betterment of the farmers community.

He appealed people to vote and support the IPP so that it would form government in

the federation and redress the public problems on priority basis.

IPP candidate from PP-102 Sardar Sikandar Hayat Jatoi and IPP candidate from PP-103 Rana

Naeem Iqbal were also present.