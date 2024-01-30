IPP To Introduce New Development Model: Humayun Akhtar
Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2024 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Senior Vice President and a candidate of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) from NA-97 (Faisalabad-III)
Humayun Akhtar Khan said the IPP would introduce a new development model in the country
to improve living standard of the masses.
Addressing corner meetings during election campaign in his constituency, he said previous
rulers had badly neglected rural areas due to which people were leading very miserable life.
However, the IPP would rectify their miseries if the masses voted in the general elections.
He said the IPP had chalked out a comprehensive strategy for speedy progress and in this
connection a new development model would be introduced in addition to taking revolutionary
steps for welfare and betterment of the farmers community.
He appealed people to vote and support the IPP so that it would form government in
the federation and redress the public problems on priority basis.
IPP candidate from PP-102 Sardar Sikandar Hayat Jatoi and IPP candidate from PP-103 Rana
Naeem Iqbal were also present.
