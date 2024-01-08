Open Menu

IPP To Resolve Problems Of People: Firdous

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2024 | 04:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Central Information Secretary of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

has said the IPP under the leadership of Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Tareen and President

Aleem Khan has come out to resolve problems of people.

She expressed these views while addressing various gatherings during her election

campaign in constituency NA-70.

Dr Firdous said: " Our responsibilities have increased and our identification

with Pakistan is a test for all of us that we should work for prosperity of Pakistan,"

adding that:" Our thinking should be for betterment of our future generation."

She said the IPP would fulfill dreams of people and it would definitely succeed

in development of the country through votes of the people.

She said that the IPP had an ability to take the country forward and it could resolve

issues of the people.

