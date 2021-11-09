Iqbal Day celebrated at Al-hamra Arts Centre

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) in collaboration with the International Iqbal Society (IIS), organized different programmes on the 144th birth anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal at Al-hamra Arts Centre here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) in collaboration with the International Iqbal Society (IIS), organized different programmes on the 144th birth anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal at Al-hamra Arts Centre here on Tuesday.

Al-hamra academy of Performing Arts organized live painting competition on Allama Iqbal among its students.

LAC Executive Director Ijaz Ahmed Minhas said: "We want to celebrate and pay tribute to Allama Iqbal differently, so we arranged a painting competition".

He further said the contest and seminar were just a reminder to all of us to reawaken the ethics of brotherhood, patience, tolerance, and unity which was the actual massage of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

He said: "We all must play a vital role in the development of country to fulfil our commitment to Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal".

Minhas also announced the beginning of Persian classes in Alhamra.

The Lahore Arts Council also organized a seminar titled "Iqbal and the Fine Arts", here at Alhamra Hall where Oriental College Principal Prof Dr Moin Nizami shed light on Iqbal's teachings and thinking.

Nizami said that Iqbal's philosophy was a beacon by which "We can see the past and the beautiful possibilities of future".

Former Station Director, Radio Pakistan, Lahore Syed Khalid Waqar, poet and writerZahid Shamsi and artist and poet Yasmeen Bukhari recite the Kalam e Iqbal at the event.

A large number of Iqbal lovers, artists and people from different walks of life attended the event.