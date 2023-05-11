UrduPoint.com

Iranian Artist Delegation Visits Lyallpur Museum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2023 | 04:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :A delegation of artists from Iran visited the Lyallpur Museum here on Thursday.

A three-member delegation was consisted of artists Mahmood Raheemi Ahad, Barbud Yazdani and Muhammad Jan Buksh with Inarian Consulate Muhammad Nasim.

Member board of Governor Lyallpur Museum Dr Farah Riaz, former director Information Tariq Javed and others were also present.

In charge Museum Sajid Sattar briefed the guests about history of Pakistani cultureand heroes.

