ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Cultural Counselor of Iranian Embassy, Majid Meshki has underscored pivotal role of a robust family structure in fostering resilience within societies by drawing inspiration from the unwavering spirit of Palestinian nation.

Addressing a seminar on “Impact of War in Gaza on the families, women and children, of Palestine and the Responsibility of Women’’ the other day, he emphasized the enduring strength of nations rooted in familial bonds.

Meshki said how the Palestinian people, despite enduring decades of conflict and oppression, had demonstrated remarkable resilience in their struggle for self-determination.

He highlighted their steadfastness in the face of adversity, citing their 75-year-long quest for justice and freedom as a testament to their unwavering determination and resilience.

"The world should draw inspiration from the Gazans," Meshki asserted, urging global leaders to heed the lessons of perseverance and fortitude, embodied by the Palestinian people.

He emphasized that the sacrifices made by Palestinians throughout their history, served as a beacon of hope for the realization of an independent Palestinian state, with Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as its capital.

Throughout the seminar, participants held discussions on the profound impact of war on Palestinian families, particularly women and children, shedding light on the human cost of conflict and the urgent need for international action to alleviate their sufferings.

Umme Muhammad, President Musawemeen Campaigns, urged the Muslim Ummah to let the Palestinian opt for two-state solution adding that it did not mean that “we are going to accept and recognize Israel.

”

Sidiqa Kainat, President Rawalpindi/Islamabad Women Wing Chapter of Majlise Wahdate Muslimeen, recited a poem in solidarity with the Palestine nation.

Advocate Shaia Gulzar Naeemi, President Women Wing of Jammat-e-Ehl-e-Haram, said it was not a war but a genocide of Palestinian nation. She said it was a good move to boycott the Israeli products urging the local companies to improve the standard of their products. She urged the Muslim world to be united to cope with the issues being confronted the Muslim Ummah.

Afshan Kiani, Vice Chairperson Human Rights Council of Pakistan and Soch Aurat, lamented that it was the disgrace of humanity in Palestine. She also stressed to create awareness about the human rights within the society.

Khadijah Naqvi, President of the Women Wing of Imamia Organization Pakistan, said women could not be deemed weak, since they trained a nation.

Humaira Tayyaba, Founder and Team Lead Save Gaza Campaign, said the Palestinians ethnic cleansing was being conducted and the world was playing a role of silent spectator.

Aisha Syed, General Secretary Women Wing of Jamat-e-Islami, said the western world was supporting Israel and urged the Muslim leaders stand united on the issue.

At the end, an unveiling ceremony of the book - islam Ka Aaeni Nizam (The Constitutional System of Islam) was held, authored by Dr Mansoreh Zarean and Munira Zarean and translated by Muhammad Ali Tawheedi.

