IRSA releases 145,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 145,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 173,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1432.02 feet which was 30.02 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 63,000 cusecs and 52,100 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1132.70 feet, which was 82.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 48,700 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 84,600, 47,900, 40,100 and 9,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 35,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 18,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.