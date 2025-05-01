Labour Day observed in Sargodha with pledge to dignity of labour

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Like the other parts of the country, Labour Day was observed in Sargodha with a pledge to the dignity of labour.

In this regard, various government, non-government and labour organisations organised gatherings and rallies in connection with the Labour Day observance.

The main ceremony was held at Arts Council under the auspicious of the district government. Commissioner Sargodha Region Jahanzeb Khan Awan and Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Wasim were the chief guest. The commissioner said that the Labour Day was a reminder to acknowledge the contribution of workers to society. "Today, we are here to pay tribute to workers."

Jahanzeb Awan said institutions were on the path of development which protected the rights of workers. "Everyone will have to play their due role and work together for the rights of workers."

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Wasim, while addressing the ceremony, said that today May 1 was being observed as a World Day for Safety and Health at Work to commemorate the services and sacrifices of workers across the world and encourage them to be aware of their rights. All the demands of workers would surely be conveyed to the Punjab and the Federal governments to provide relief to workers, he added.

A large number of workers including officers and officials of Labour Welfare Sargodha Division participated in the ceremony.

A sapling was also planted by Commissioner Sargodha, special prayers were offered for national progress and prosperity.

Senior Vice President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sillanwali Makhdoom Shah Kameer said at the ceremony that Labour Day was observed every year with determination to salute the labour class all over the world. The role of workers in any society has always been very important. He who works with his hands is called a friend of Allah. Workers have a very important role in economic development of the country, he added.

Along with human development, for the welfare of workers, workers are given better privileges through legislation in different countries so that their quality of life can be improved. The worker organisations and trade unions in this regard have always played a key role, he concluded.

Pakistan's first labour policy was devised in 1972, in which May 1 was declared an official holiday.