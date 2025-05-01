Open Menu

VC UoA Pays Tribute To Workers On International Labour Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2025 | 12:20 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) On the occasion of International Labour Day, Vice Chancellor of the University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan Prof. Dr. Shakibullah, in his special message, paid tribute to the workers and said that the foundation of a developed and prosperous society is built on the tireless work, sincerity and sacrifices of the working class.

This day reminds us that the workers working in all walks of life are the pillars of our economy, without whom the dream of development cannot be realized.

Dr. Shakibullah said that the University of Agriculture is committed to protecting the rights of workers, their welfare and better working conditions.

Our institution is playing its role in providing a dignified position to the workers as well as giving them social and economic stability.

He added that on this day, we should renew the pledge that we will recognize the rights of every worker, provide them with better opportunities and ensure their dignity. He urged the students, teachers and all employees of the university to adopt the principles of hard work, honesty and justice and to show practical proof of solidarity with the working class.

