DPO Assesses Operational Standard At Pasrur PS
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2025 | 12:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Faisal Shehzad paid a surprise visit to City Pasrur police station (PS) to assess operational standards and administrative practices.
During inspection, the DPO reviewed the station’s infrastructure, cleanliness, and record-keeping processes.
He issued specific directives to ensure proper maintenance and up-to-date documentation. He stressed the need for enhanced efficiency and professionalism in the department.
He also reviewed arrangements and condition of the Muharrar office, the lockup (hawalat), and the overall building infrastructure.
