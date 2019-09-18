UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 227,600 Cusecs Water

Wed 18th September 2019 | 04:46 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 227,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 175,300 cusecs

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1543.65 feet, which was 157.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet. The water inflow in the dam was recorded as 108,000 cusecs while outflow as 140,000 cusecs.

The water level in Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1219.

95 feet, which was 179.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 11,700 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 150,600, 131,800 and 36,100 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 15,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 11,500 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 11.533 million acre feet.

