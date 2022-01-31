UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 42931cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 42931cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 46482 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 42931cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 46482 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1447.96 feet, which was 55.96 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as16000 and 20000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1141.20 feet, which was 91.02 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded 7666 and 115 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 30726, 28964 and 19870 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 7200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 15616 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

