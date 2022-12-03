UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 83,200 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2022 | 12:20 PM

IRSA releases 83,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 83,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 45,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1506.55 feet and was 108.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 21,8800 cusecs while outflow as 46,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1134.60 feet, which was 84.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 8,600 cusecs and 22,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 58,300, 38,800, 31,400 and 12,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 9,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over at ..

Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over attack on Pak envoy

31 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique ..

Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique falls

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, UAE vow to further cement bilateral tie ..

Pakistan, UAE vow to further cement bilateral ties

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz thanks KSA for extension in $3bln depos ..

PM Shehbaz thanks KSA for extension in $3bln deposit term

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd Dec ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd December 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.