Ishaq Dar, Jordanian FM Discuss Gaza Situation; Call For Unimpeded Aid Supply

Published March 27, 2024

Ishaq Dar, Jordanian FM discuss Gaza situation; call for unimpeded aid supply

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday received a telephone call from Ayman Safadi, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Jordan.

In the conversation, they discussed the situation in Gaza and condemned the Israeli brutalities, Foreign Minister Dar wrote on his X timeline

The two leaders also called for unimpeded provision of aid into Gaza.

"I look forward to working closely with Jordanian foreign minister in transforming our bilateral relations with Jordan into multi-tiered partnership," he remarked.

