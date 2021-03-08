UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islam Is Pioneer Of Women's Rights Protection: Aleem

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

Islam is pioneer of women's rights protection: Aleem

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Monday that islam is the biggest guarantor and pioneer of the protection of women's rights.

In a message to mark the International Women Day, he said, "It is our collective responsibility to protect women and maintain their dignity in the society.

" Prime Minister Imran Khan was in favor of taking women along and had given equal share to women in all the projects introduced so far.

Abdul Aleem said that today women were fulfilling their potential in various fields including judiciary and armed forces of Pakistan.

He said, "The day reminds us to be polite and gentle with women and give them their rightsin all respects."

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan Women All Share

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General Discusses Prospects of Close ..

1 hour ago

Prioritizing women safety Infinix Pakistan join ha ..

1 hour ago

Cricketers wish Happy Women’s Day to all incredi ..

1 hour ago

Peshawar shot student dead in Dilabaaz area

2 hours ago

Realme inaugurates its first brand store in Karach ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Rasheed warns of terrorism threat

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.