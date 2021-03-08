LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Monday that islam is the biggest guarantor and pioneer of the protection of women's rights.

In a message to mark the International Women Day, he said, "It is our collective responsibility to protect women and maintain their dignity in the society.

" Prime Minister Imran Khan was in favor of taking women along and had given equal share to women in all the projects introduced so far.

Abdul Aleem said that today women were fulfilling their potential in various fields including judiciary and armed forces of Pakistan.

He said, "The day reminds us to be polite and gentle with women and give them their rightsin all respects."