Islamabad Adorns Streets Ahead Of Pakistan–Saudi Historic Pact
Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2025 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Federal capital adorned with national flags and vibrant decorations as preparations intensify after a landmark agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, CDA officials confirmed on Wednesday.
Teams from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) have begun decorating major roads and avenues, including Jinnah Avenue, Constitution Avenue, and Kashmir Highway, with the colors of the Pakistani and Saudi flags.
Officials said CDA staff are working across different parts of the city to ensure a festive and welcoming environment.
The preparations come as Islamabad readies itself to host a high-profile ceremony marking what authorities describe as a “historic agreement” between the two countries, underscoring their long-standing strategic and fraternal ties.
A CDA spokesperson said, “Our teams are fully mobilized to transform the city’s main routes with flags, banners, and lights, reflecting the spirit of Pakistan–Saudi Arabia friendship.”
