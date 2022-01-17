UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Bar Association Elections To Be Held On January 29

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2022 | 06:42 PM

Islamabad Bar Association elections to be held on January 29

Executive Committee of the Islamabad Bar Council (IBC) has unanimously decided to postpone the annual elections of the Islamabad District Bar Association (IBA) till January 29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Executive Committee of the Islamabad Bar Council (IBC) has unanimously decided to postpone the annual elections of the Islamabad District Bar Association (IBA) till January 29.

The IBA polls of 2022-23 were cancelled earlier due to certain administrative irregularities and this happened for the first time in its 42-year long electoral history.

On January 8, Chairman of the Election Board Naseem Abbasi cancelled the IBA's elections in the middle of the day when voters were busy casting their votes after witnessing massive violations of the electoral standard operating procedures and rules.

The Chairman had set the next date of elections for January 11. However, the IBC intervened and postponed the elections citing the reason that "The President Islamabad Bar Association formed the Election Board in violation of the rules and regulations of Pakistan Legal Practitioners and Bar Council" which was declared null and void.

The Council was surprised to note that neither the Bar President nor the Bar members knew the rules, responsibilities, and mandate of the Election Board.

The Council has appointed Former President IBA Advocate Raja Ishtiaq as administrator of the Bar while Advocate Syed Mujtaba Haider Shirazi has been appointed as Chairman Election Board. The board members include Advocate Sheikh Khizar Ul-Rasheed, Advocate Haseeb Muhammad Chaudhry, Advocate Zafar Khokhar, and Advocate Chaudhry Khanzada.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Islamabad January Institute Of Business Administration

Recent Stories

LUMS celebrated its Convocation 2020 and 2021

LUMS celebrated its Convocation 2020 and 2021

23 minutes ago
 Coronavirus claims two more lives, 95 new infectio ..

Coronavirus claims two more lives, 95 new infections in 24 hours

25 seconds ago
 Underground water tanks being constructed in PHA p ..

Underground water tanks being constructed in PHA parks under rainwater harvestin ..

26 seconds ago
 Issue of Syria's Return to Arab League Not at Cent ..

Issue of Syria's Return to Arab League Not at Center of Damascus' Attention - To ..

28 seconds ago
 Karachi University and SZABIST awards for Presiden ..

Karachi University and SZABIST awards for President Arts Council of Pakistan Kar ..

55 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi in collaboration ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi in collaboration with Gilgit-Baltistan Literary ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.