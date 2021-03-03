UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Dialogue Pioneer Initiative Of NSD To Gather Valuable Experts: Dr Moeed

Muhammad Irfan 42 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 04:30 PM

Islamabad Dialogue pioneer initiative of NSD to gather valuable experts: Dr Moeed

Pecial Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Division (NSD) Dr Moeed Yusuf Wednesday said Islamabad Dialogue was a pioneer initiative of the NSD to gather outstanding global experts under one platform

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Division (NSD) Dr Moeed Yusuf Wednesday said Islamabad Dialogue was a pioneer initiative of the NSD to gather outstanding global experts under one platform.

In a tweet, the SAPM said, "[I am] looking forward to hosting Islamabad Dialogue alongside a stellar cast of think tanks on our Advisory board - a pioneer initiative of NSD spotlighting conversations essential to the future of our holistic national security vision encompassing traditional, economic, and human security." The National Security Division of Pakistan was organising Islamabad Dialogue, Pakistan's premier forum that would bring together global and local intelligentsia to generate ideas shaping the future.

The dialogue was being held in collaboration with National Defence University' Institute for Strategic Studies, Research & Analysis (ISSRA NDU), the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) and Center for Aerospace and Strategic Studies (CASS).

Over 200 research experts and more than 100 policy experts and practitioners would mull over different ideas and strategies to reshape policy discourse around the globe during the two-day dialogue to be held from March 17 to March 18 under the theme "Together For Ideas".

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister March From

Recent Stories

Amazon Prime apologizes from Hindus over Tandav co ..

11 minutes ago

Consultative workshop held on antimicrobial resist ..

2 minutes ago

Study tour of differently abled children

2 minutes ago

ISS Leaks May Be Caused by Metal Fatigue, Micromet ..

2 minutes ago

Brussels wants EU deficit rules suspended until 20 ..

2 minutes ago

6.3-magnitude earthquake hits central Greece

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.