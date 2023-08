Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues 2-day power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Saturday From 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Islamabad Circle, COMST, Chhata Bakhtawar, Park Enclave, Lahtrar, Tramiri, ISI, Rahara, PHA, Kuri Road, CM Pak Zong, Isolation Hospital Feeders , Rawalpindi City Circle, Gulzar Quaid, Gangal, Airport, Khanna Road, Nogzi, Bijniyal Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Old Rawat, New Rawat, Hamid Jhangi, LTC, CWO, AOWHS, Sparco Feeders, Attock Circle, Air University, PMC Colony Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Garmala, Sanghui, Chotala, City Gujjar Khan FeedersOn Sunday from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Rawalpindi City Circle, Zafarul Haq, Committee Chowk, Arya Mohalla , Dhok Khaba Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, RCCI-I, II, III, IV & V, Chowk Pandori, Sahala Feeders, Attock Circle, Air University, PMC Colony Feeders and surrounding areas.