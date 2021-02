Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm, Orchard, G-6/3, Polyclinic, Pandorian, Khanna East, Lehtar Road, Tamir, Simli Dam, F-9 Park, G-9 Express, I-8/4, Carriage Factory, G-11/3, F-11/1, Rehara, CM Pak Zong, Bahria Enclave, Isolation Hospital, Company Bagh, Gharial, Patriata, Pir Sohawa, E-Block, A-Block, Kuri Road, Al-Noor Colony, Dhok Hekmadad , Gulshanabad, Jamia Masjid, Rajaabad, Muslimabad, Eid Gah, Kayani Road, Cheering Cross, Radio Pak-I, Azharabad, Nogzi, Golra, Jhangi, Pind Hoon, Mohanpura, Tipu Road, Mecca Chowk, Swan Garden-II, Park View, Gulistan Colony, Major Riaz, Dhamyal-2, Dhok Noor, Garja, Union Consal Lakhan, Chahan, Nard, Nara Motor, Kallar City, Industrial, Mandir-1, Karnab Kaswal, Bhal, Sher Shah Suri, Purmiana, Lalazar, Lala Rukh, Burhan, Islampura, Kohsar Valley, Fawara Chowk, Kachehri, Dar-ul-Salaam, Dhok Fateh, Ghor Ghasti, Darya Sharif, Shadi Khan, Haji Shah New, Soni, Mianwala, Qutbal, Nara, Dharnal, Khor , GM Shaheed, F-5 Jada, Zubair Shaheed, F-3 Gul Afshan, Shukrila, Mandi Bhalwal, Shamsabad, Chapran, Sarai Alamgir, Akram Shaheed, F-8 Civil Line, Ward-8, Thakra, Smoot, Bharpur, Millat Chowk, Klar Kahar, Islamia Chowk, Dhadial City, Mulhal Mughals, Sarkal, Katas, Duffer, NCI, PD Khan, Abdullahpur, Balkasar, Pepli, Dharnal, Talagang City, Moghla, Mayal, Vanhar, G-10/2, G-10 Markaz, EOBI, Bella Road, G-10/4, ICT, Atwar Bazar, Khanabad, Munirabad, Lalazar, Lala Rukh, Purmiana, Industrial Estate, Kohistan Kashif Gul, Mix Industrial, Model Town, Ghazi Kohli, Industrial Estate, Haro, Ghauri, Bohigarh, Salar Gah, Margalla, Nisar Shaheed, Labor Complex, State Bank, Humayun Road, Mecca Chowk, Gulistan Colony, MSF.

Topi Pumping, Murree Brewery, Bostan Road, Angoori, Trit, Kohala, Nogzi, Fazaya, Amir Hamza Colony, Officer Colony, Radio Pakistan, Thakra, Dhok Awan, Zaraj, Alnoor Colony, Azharabad, Jhangi, P&T Wani, EME Complex, Golra, CWO, Shamsabad, Shukrila, Chapran, Mandi Bhalwal, Khor, Fatehpur, Military College, Jarmut, from 06:00 am to 05:00 pm, Gadari feeder and surrounding areas.