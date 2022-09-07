Islamabad High Court instructs CDA to hold meeting with residents of slum areas

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday instructed the CDA officials to held a meeting with residents of slum areas and finalize alternate residential plan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday instructed the CDA officials to held a meeting with residents of slum areas and finalize alternate residential plan.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who heard the case, also sought Names of representatives of the residents of slum areas till October 7, in a petition seeking to address their problems.

The chief justice said that the residents have their rights and it couldn't be snatched. However, this court wouldn't allow any illegal act.

The lawyer of residents, Advocate Danial adopted the stance that his clients should be given alternate place as per their ease.