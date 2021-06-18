Islamabad High Court restores lawyers' licenses

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday restored the licenses of lawyers and sent complaints against them to bar council for action in a case pertaining to attack on IHC building

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday restored the licenses of lawyers and sent complaints against them to bar council for action in a case pertaining to attack on IHC building.

A larger bench of IHC headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case pertaining to misconduct and contempt of court matter against the involved lawyers.

The court ordered to restore licenses of all lawyers and send the matter to Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and Islamabad Bar Council (IBA) for further actions.

The court instructed the bar councils to take action in the matter without taking influence of any observation of IHC.

The 8th February 2021 would be remembered as the black day in the history of judiciary, the court said, noting that the violent lawyers had attacked IHC and vandalized its building on that day.

The court observed that there was no such example of Supreme Court and IHC's lawyers rampage at this scale in the history.

The order said that practicing law was an old and respectful profession, adding that the founder of Pakistan was also a lawyer. Today's bars were the nurseries of future judiciary, it further said.