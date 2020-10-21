UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Seeks Federation's Comments In Case Seeking Internet For Tribal Areas

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 06:50 PM

Islamabad High Court seeks federation's comments in case seeking internet for tribal areas

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted time to deputy attorney general to submit answer in a case seeking provision of 4G internet service in tribal areas of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted time to deputy attorney general to submit answer in a case seeking provision of 4g internet service in tribal areas of the country.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing in a case pertaining to the provision of internet services in tribal areas filed by some students.

At the outset of hearing, the petitioner's lawyer Abdul Raheem Advocate adopted the stance that the internet services in said areas were suspended since 2016. The bench remarked that all the districts after merger of FATA had become the part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Internet services were rights of every citizen, Justice Minallah said and observed that the court could pass any directives to the provincial government.

The chief justice remarked that there was a Parliament and its elected members in the country, his court was not a political forum.

Deputy Attorney General pleaded that petitioners had addresses of Federal capital and they were having the internet facility here to this the bench remarked that all the citizens had equal rights, this facility should also be provided in villages.

The court seeks comments from federation within one week and adjourned hearing of the case.

