Islamabad police arrange workshop on road safety for students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Police arranged a workshop for students of Bahria College Naval Anchorage to acquaint them with road safety tips and better awareness about traffic rules.

More than 350 students attended the workshop and the efforts of the force in ensuring a safe road environment in the city were highlighted.

The education Wing of Islamabad Capital Police informed the students how special measures are being taken to curb various traffic violations in the city and also informed them about traffic rules and regulations.

It was informed that educational teams of police visit various organizations as this exercise is helpful in providing a disciplined traffic system to the masses. It was told that personnel of the force has not only helped to establish a disciplined traffic system in the Capital but also reduced the ratio of accidents.

They were briefed about the history of the traffic police force, its targets, and achievements.

Students were told about safety measures while walking along the road, road crossing codes, causes of accidents and how to protect oneself, defensive driving and its requirements, practice to prevent risky situations on road, planning for a long journey, positioning car or lane discipline, right of way on junctions and road markings, safe overtaking, traffic sign boards and traffic light signals and perils of using a mobile phone and not fastening seat belts while driving.

On the occasion, the message of Chief Traffic Office Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer was also read who termed public cooperation vital to ensure a safe road environment.

The Education Wing of Islamabad Capital Police presented the shield to Principal Bahria College Commodore (Retd) Muhammad Ashraf Bhatti. The Principal and other participants lauded the efforts of traffic police for a safer road environment in the city.