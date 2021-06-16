Islamabad Police arranged special course for improvement in attitudes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad Police have arranged a two-day special course "Change in Attitude" for the police personnel so as to impart basic communication skills

The training was held at the Police Lines Headquarters in which different officials and investigation officers participated.

Anchor person Samar Abbas and Chairperson Central Advisory for Climate and Tourism, Zill-e- Huma were invited for the lectures.

They shared their experiences with the participating personnel and convinced them for betterment in the attitude so that they could perform their duty in a more efficient way.

The Chairperson Zill-e-Huma was especially invited in the training programme as chief guest.

Addressing the closing ceremony she appreciated the initiative by the IGP and said it would help police implement reforms.

She said Islamabad Police was performing better, however, she said still there is room for improvement.

DIG (Headquarters) thanked the participants, the guests and vowed to take more steps to facilitate the residents.

He said such training programmes would continue in future as well. At the end of the ceremony the Chairperson and DIG (Headquarters) distributed the commendation certificates among the course participants.

The DIG presented shields to the guests. SSP(Headquarters) Muhammad Umar Khan, Principal Police Training school Tahir Mahmood Khan were also present on the occasion.