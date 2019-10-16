UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Police Initiates Steps To Stop Azadi March On 2014 Sample

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 07:32 PM

Islamabad police initiates steps to stop Azadi March on 2014 sample

Federal capital police has kicked off preparedness for stopping the JUI's Azadi March and sit-in on the pattern of 2014

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th October, 2019) Federal capital police has kicked off preparedness for stopping the JUI's Azadi March and sit-in on the pattern of 2014 .The sources told this scribe that soon Islamabad police would send a summary to federal government for allocation of hefty budget for the police.During the PTI's sit in 2014 , Islamabad police had incurred the expenditures of Rs 690.54 million on food, rent of vehicles and buildings ,petrol security and other expenses .

Now police has once again evolve the strategy keeping in view the previous experience to prevent Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman's Azadi March.The source said that police has started homework on getting buildings on rents .

Ministry of Interior would forward letters next week to the governments of AJK , Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for obtaining the help of police force , that will be deputed in federal capital.The audit authorities had objected that no proper record was maintained of the expenditures incurred by the Islamabad police during the sit-in of 2014 .

The auditors had also sought all record and recommended recoveries from the responsible of uncheck operating the public funds .The high-ups of Islamabad police had taken no action so far against the official who were found involved in corruption on the occasion of 2014 sit-in .

