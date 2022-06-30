UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police To Have Its Own Hospital, Funds Released

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Islamabad police to have its own hospital, funds released

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :A grant of Rs. 350 million has been released for the construction of state-of-the-art hospital for Islamabad police after approval of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP).

A long standing demand of Islamabad police has been fulfilled due to personal interest of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal and Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan.

The hospital for personnel of Islamabad police is a major step for their welfare which would boost their morale.

Expressing his heartfelt happiness in this regard, the IGP Islamabad congratulated his entire force and said that unlike other agencies, Islamabad Police and their families did not have the best medical facilities.

"We are deeply grateful to the Government of Pakistan for implementing this demand of the force and releasing Rs.

350 million in first year for this state-of-the-art hospital having all kinds of treatment facilities," he maintained.

Islamabad police chief said that the team of Central Police Office, DIG Security Hassan Raza Khan, AIG Operations Karar Hussain Syed, Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed, XEN Latif Awan, Engineers Kashif Khan, Abdul Majeed and Khalid Javed played a key role in ensuring the establishment of the hospital.

The IGP Islamabad said that maximum relief would be provided to the police personnel in every sphere and such steps would boost the morale of not only the police personnel but also their families.

He said that more steps were being taken for the welfare of police personnel and their families, adding that the provision of maximum facilities to police personnel and resolving their problems was among the top priorities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Police Ahsan Iqbal Nasir Kashif Khan All Government Best Top Million

Recent Stories

PHC to finalise guidelines for hospital emergency ..

PHC to finalise guidelines for hospital emergency departments

10 minutes ago
 PTI to challenge LHC's verdict for Punjab CM elect ..

PTI to challenge LHC's verdict for Punjab CM election before SC

22 minutes ago
 Hina Khar calls for easing sanctions on Afghanista ..

Hina Khar calls for easing sanctions on Afghanistan

34 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to remove all impediments to fac ..

Govt taking steps to remove all impediments to facilitate investors: PM

44 minutes ago
 Babar, Rizwan and Afridi get top deals for white, ..

Babar, Rizwan and Afridi get top deals for white, red-ball cricket

53 minutes ago
 Sindh Police to Bring Dua Zehra to Karachi for med ..

Sindh Police to Bring Dua Zehra to Karachi for medical examination

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.