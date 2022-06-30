Islamabad police to have its own hospital, funds released

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :A grant of Rs. 350 million has been released for the construction of state-of-the-art hospital for Islamabad police after approval of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP).

A long standing demand of Islamabad police has been fulfilled due to personal interest of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal and Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan.

The hospital for personnel of Islamabad police is a major step for their welfare which would boost their morale.

Expressing his heartfelt happiness in this regard, the IGP Islamabad congratulated his entire force and said that unlike other agencies, Islamabad Police and their families did not have the best medical facilities.

"We are deeply grateful to the Government of Pakistan for implementing this demand of the force and releasing Rs.

350 million in first year for this state-of-the-art hospital having all kinds of treatment facilities," he maintained.

Islamabad police chief said that the team of Central Police Office, DIG Security Hassan Raza Khan, AIG Operations Karar Hussain Syed, Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed, XEN Latif Awan, Engineers Kashif Khan, Abdul Majeed and Khalid Javed played a key role in ensuring the establishment of the hospital.

The IGP Islamabad said that maximum relief would be provided to the police personnel in every sphere and such steps would boost the morale of not only the police personnel but also their families.

He said that more steps were being taken for the welfare of police personnel and their families, adding that the provision of maximum facilities to police personnel and resolving their problems was among the top priorities.