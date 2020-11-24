UrduPoint.com
Islamia University Starts Bus Service For Students Of Ahamdpur East

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has initiated a special bus service for students of Ahmedpur East. T his was stated by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Hussain Tahir, Principal Officer Transport.

He said that the university has already launched bus service for students of Lodhran, Lal Sohanra, Yazman, Musafir Khana and Khairpur Tamewali.The parents and students living in Ahmedpur East and adjoining areas had requested the Vice-Chancellor Engr.

Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob to provide bus service which will facilitate them to reach campus in a safe and comfortable transport on daily bases.

Meanwhile, political and social circles have lauded this initiative of the university. Initially, this bus service has been started for students who want to visit the campus to complete laboratory work as classes have already been converted to online due to Covid 19. The students boarding on this bus service will fully follow Covid-19 safety measures.

