Islamic Calligraphy And Painting Exhibition Held At PAC

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2022 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Arts Council Sunday organized a joint exhibition of paintings and Islamic calligraphy of Afia Sarush and Tabanda Batool.

According to a PAC spokesman, more than 80 works of painting and calligraphy were displayed in the exhibition, including Quranic verses, forests, natural life and the spring season.

The special guests of the exhibition were Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmad and Naheed Manzoor.

Speaking on the occasion, Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that combining different subjects in one exhibition is an art.

He said that Arts Council had always provided a platform to the youth so that they could present their work to the world.

Waqar said that the Punjab government was aware of the financial difficulties of the artists and was assisting them with artist support funds and one-time special grants.

On the occasion, Naheed Manzoor said that Creation is an attribute of Allah Almighty while Allah Almighty has created everything between the heavens and the earth.

The artwork on display was a real treat for nature. She added that both artists painted beautiful scenes of nature.

"Colors do not need language; they have their language, "she said. The joint exhibition will continue till July 8.

