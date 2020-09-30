Isra University organizes webinar on 'World Rabies Day'

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor Isra University Hyderabad Prof. Dr. Nazir Ashraf Laghari has emphasized the need of launching national rabies prevention programme and availability of rabies vaccine in all health facilities keeping in view the dog bite cases increase in the country.

He said this while delivering his presidential remarks at the webinar organized by Isra University in connection with World Rabies Day here on Wednesday.

The webinar was also addressed by the experts from Canada and other countries.

The Vice Chancellor said the World Rabies Day, a global health observance had started in 2007 aimed to raise awareness about rabies and bring together partners to enhance prevention and control efforts worldwide. This year the theme for 'World Rabies Day' is "End Rabies: Collaborate, Vaccinate", he informed and added, we can help by keeping pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, and collaborating with doctors, veterinarians, educators, community workers, policy makers, and others in the community to raise awareness around rabies prevention and control.

The Vice Chancellor on the occasion announced rabies treatment and research center in Isra University and advised the faculty concerned for formal preparation of proposal for such center.

The keynote speaker Dr. Nasir Jamal Pathan, a public health expert from Canada in his presentation showed slides staring with no bite, no rabies.

He advised long and short training coursed for medical and paramedical staff in Pakistan. He informed that in USA only three cases of rabies occurred in comparison to 30000 cases in Asia.

The Pro-Vice Chancellor Isra University Professor Abdul Sattar Memon said in Islamic world dog's problem should be dealt with medical prospective.

Prof. Dr. Fida Hussain Shaikh said dog bite is high emergency and we can save vaccination by using intra dermal admiration to patients of rabies by overcoming shortage of vaccine supply.

The President elect PMA Dr. Salma Kundi participated in webinar from Peshawar and assured that the matter will be presented to President of Pakistan through first lady to whom she is going to meet soon.

Professor Hussain Bux Kolachi in his presentation asked students to take awareness massage in the community and convert it as lifelong mission to help communities specially rabies victims because two thousand to five thousand deaths and nearly 0.1 million cases are being reported in Pakistan.

Among others, Dr. Ramesh of Health Services academy, Rabacca Wilson Principal Nursing College, Dr. Shankar Lal, Dr. Irum Kerio, Dr. Salman Qazi, Dr. Asad Jaskani and Dr. Ghulam Hussain Baloch also shared their views and emphasized the need of availability of dog vaccination and case treatment in the hospitals.

Dr. Gulzar Usman appreciated Isra University for organizing webinar and assured collaboration in future in public health awareness issues. Dr. Sara Salman, WHO Sindh office offered technical support of WHO to Isra University for improving management of rabies through vaccination and use of immunoglobulin. A large number of students, doctors, nurses and veterinary doctors participated in webinar.