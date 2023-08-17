Isra University, ORIC organise a session on "CV/Resume Writing & Interviewing Tips"

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Isra University, Hyderabad in collaboration with the Office of Research, Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC) arranged a session focused on "CV/Resume Writing & Interviewing Tips". The event was held at the esteemed Isra University Auditorium (Block-A) here today.

The session commenced on a respectful note, with a solemn recitation of the Holy Quran by Dr. Mufti Hafiz Jahanzeb Rana, creating an atmosphere of mindfulness and focus.

Following this, the welcome address was eloquently delivered by Prof. Dr. Nazir Ashraf Laghari, Vice Chancellor of Isra University. His words infused the gathering with inspiration and set a promising tone for the day.

Speaking on occasion he said that ISRA University nurtured holistic development and prepared students for success in their professional endeavours.

The partnership with ORIC underscores the institution's dedication to equipping future leaders with the skills and knowledge needed to excel.

Mohammad Nabeel Khan, Deputy Director of ORIC was the esteemed resource person of the session. His profound insights and expertise provided participants with a comprehensive understanding of effective communication through CVs/Resume, Cover Letter writing, and the art of acing interviews.

Mohammad Nabeel Khan's influential words resonated deeply with the attendees, inspiring them to approach their career pursuits with renewed determination and skill.

Zaid Ahmed Laghari (Managing Director), Engr. Daud Amir Channa (Director ORIC), Mouladad Awan (Campus Administrator), and Mohammad Rizwan Khan (Additional Registrar), large number of students and others attended the session.