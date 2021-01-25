Issues of TMA Chitral to be resolved on priority basis: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Akbar Ayub Khan said Monday that the government was giving priority to provide all basic necessities of life to entire Malakand Division including Chitral district.

Similarly, he added that all the issues of Tehsil Municipal Administration Chitral would be resolved on priority basis.

He expressed these views while chairing meeting of Tehsil Municipal Officers of Chitral District where Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Minority Affairs Wazirzada also present on the special invitation besides Secretary Local Council board Khidr Hayat and Tehsil Municipal Officers of Chitral, Malako, Bonni, Mastuja and Darosh.

He said that all vacancies in Malakand Division should be filled on merit as soon as possible and added that steps should also be taken for filling vacant architect posts in certain districts.

He said that the Primary function of all TMSs was to provide municipal services while development work was one of their secondary responsibilities.

Akbar Ayub Khan directed the authorities that no building would be constructed in the rural area without the approval of the He directed all TMSs to purchase trucks, containers and other cleaning machinery out of Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) to improve the sanitation system within less time.

He said street lights in markets, construction of washrooms and supply of clean water would be ensured.

Special Assistant for Minority Affairs, Wazirzada, made suggestions and said that the problems of urban and rural areas had been reduced to a great extent but the Tehsil Municipal Administration still had to work harder.