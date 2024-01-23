I.T, Business Administration schools to be built in Karachi: Mayor Karachi

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that we established the first metropolitan university in Karachi and I.T and Business Administration schools will also be built

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that we established the first metropolitan university in Karachi and I.T and business Administration schools will also be built.

He said this while addressing industrialists on the occasion of the inauguration of Shahrah Captain Abdul Moiz and a visit to the office of the North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry in North Karachi on Tuesday.

He said that the construction of Shahra e Captain Abdul Moiz is a step towards improving the infrastructure in the North Karachi industrial area, other roads in this area will also be constructed and water and sewerage systems will be improved.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that during the last three years, we have openly supported the people of Karachi and improved the infrastructure by spending Rs 570 million, as a result of which the Pakistan People's Party emerged in Karachi in the local body elections on January 15.

He said that our job is the maintenance and development of the city and, we will work together. This city is the home of the whole country, it adopts everyone, and gives peace and employment, he said.

He said that work is going on hub canal to improve the water supply system where 40 MGD of water is wasted. A new canal is being laid from hub dam which will provide water to the residents and industrial areas of the central and West districts.

He said that sewerage problems also need to be solved and various institutions have to pay Rs 52 billion to the water corporation, this amount will be spent on the improvement of the sewerage system.

The Mayor Karachi said that solid waste management will be activated for cleanliness in every town of Karachi. Carpeting of Shafiq Road and Saba Chowrangi will be done in New Karachi. Sindh government gave Rs 350 million to North Karachi Industrial Association with which roads have been built in this area, more such projects will be made for the betterment of the area in the future, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry President Faisal Moiz said that North Karachi and Federal B Area Industrial Association represent two major industrial zones of Karachi, where most of the children's garment factories are located and produced better products than China and Turkey and the country gets valuable foreign exchange.

He said that there are thousands of industrial units here, but due to the increase in electricity and gas prices, 30 percent of the industry has been closed, in 2016, the former Chief Minister Sindh released funds for the construction of roads in the area, which led to the construction of roads, there are also problems of water and sewerage in the area which should be resolved soon.