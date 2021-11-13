IT ministry has set target to make Parliament paperless by Dec 2022: Aminul Haque

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque on Saturday said that the IT ministry had set a target to make the Parliament paperless by December 2022.

He said that on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan an application had been prepared to contact all the organizations in one time in the emergency situation, which would be launched soon.

He stated this while inaugurating 'Digital Studio for Journalists' at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) here.

The minister said that IT would become the biggest export industry of the country.

He said that an increase of 47 percent in the IT export had been witnessed.

Aminul Haque said that the IT export had increased from $1.

4 billion to $2.1 billion, He said, 'We have set export target of $3.5 billion for June 30.' The minister said that the IT export would be increased to 15 billion Dollars by the next five years.

He further said that everyday new technologies were being introduced in the world.

The minister said that the IT ministry had initiated many projects to connect rural areas to the digital world.

Speaking on the Green Line Bus Project, he said that the buses would start plying in the current month. Aminul Haque said that K-4 project would be completed on time.

While criticizing the Sindh government, he said that the performance of the PPP-led provincial government was not satisfactory.