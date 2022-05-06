UrduPoint.com

ITP Organizes 2,164 Road Safety Education Workshops

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2022 | 06:48 PM

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has arranged 2,164 road safety workshops during the ongoing year to ensure traffic discipline and minimize violation of rules by educating road users

The traffic workshops were arranged to sensitize driving license applicants, volunteers, students of educational institutions and staff of government and non-government organizations about traffic rules, said a senior officer on Friday.

Head of ITP education Wing Inspector (Traffic) Rana Muhammad Ishtiaq said the ITP was arranging such workshops and creating awareness among people about the plenty against different traffic rules violations including over speeding, one-wheeling, inappropriate number plates, juvenile driving and others.

He said the awareness campaign was aimed at inculcate traffic discipline among citizens, which would eventually help protect the lives and property of road users.

The awareness campaign for the safety of road users is in full swing, he added.

In this regard, special teams have been constituted to educate road users as to how they could ensure their own safety before travelling on roads, particularly motorbike riders were being advised about lane usage.

The Inspector (Traffic) said the teams were performing duties at various main roads of the city and briefing motorbike riders and other motorists about traffic rules.

The motorbike riders driving without helmets and side mirrors or having defective indicators, headlights, rear lights and speed metres were being cautioned and urged to get their bikes and vehicles repaired, he said, adding a number of motorbike riders met road accidents due to faulty lights or indicators.

He said the traffic police also displayed banners at key points on roads, besides the radio station of police was regularly airing programs to educate transporters, drivers and citizen on traffic law and safety measures.

He said the pamphlets were also distributed among the road users urging them to follow traffic rules and help ITP in its efforts to ensure traffic discipline in the city.

An exemplary traffic system would be ensured in the city through cooperation of citizens, he added.

