IUB approves AI-Integrated BS Degree Program

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) In a landmark development, Islamia University of Bahawalpur has approved its first-ever

BS degree program blended with Artificial Intelligence (AI).

A special meeting of the board of Studies of the Institute of Agro-Industry and Environment

was held here on Thursday with Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran in the chair.

Addressing the meeting, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran emphasized his

unwavering commitment to quality education. He stated that his presence at the Board of

Studies meeting underscores his focus on elevating academic standards. The meeting

approved the new BS program in Artificial Intelligence and Climate Change, marking a

significant milestone in the university’s academic offerings.

Prof Dr Kamran highlighted that all teaching programs at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

were now being integrated with AI-blended course content. In line with current national and

global trends, as well as evolving job market demands, the university had undertaken the

initiative to embed AI into its curricula across all disciplines.

He further mentioned that, alongside curriculum modernization, efforts were underway to

enhance assessment standards and improve overall teaching quality.

“Our youth need a

progressive educational model that not only benefits them locally but also enables them

to confidently enter the global job market,” he said.

Director of the Institute of Agro-Industry and Environment, Prof Dr. Ghulam Hassan Abbasi,

stated that under the visionary leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran

and the guidance of Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, Prof. Dr. Tanveer

Hussain Turabi, the university was introducing an exceptional BS program in Artificial

Intelligence and Climate Change.

He explained that graduates with a BS degree equipped with knowledge of environmental

challenges and AI would be well-positioned to secure top jobs both within Pakistan and

internationally.

The meeting was attended by several distinguished faculty members, including Prof Dr Dost

Muhammad Khan, Dean of the Faculty of Computing; Prof Dr. Shafqat Ali; Prof Dr. Najia

Sahar; Dr. Muhammad Ali; Dr. Rafiq Ahmed; and Faisal Shahzad, Lecturer.