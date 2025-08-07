IUB Approves AI-Integrated BS Degree Program
Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2025 | 06:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) In a landmark development, Islamia University of Bahawalpur has approved its first-ever
BS degree program blended with Artificial Intelligence (AI).
A special meeting of the board of Studies of the Institute of Agro-Industry and Environment
was held here on Thursday with Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran in the chair.
Addressing the meeting, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran emphasized his
unwavering commitment to quality education. He stated that his presence at the Board of
Studies meeting underscores his focus on elevating academic standards. The meeting
approved the new BS program in Artificial Intelligence and Climate Change, marking a
significant milestone in the university’s academic offerings.
Prof Dr Kamran highlighted that all teaching programs at Islamia University of Bahawalpur
were now being integrated with AI-blended course content. In line with current national and
global trends, as well as evolving job market demands, the university had undertaken the
initiative to embed AI into its curricula across all disciplines.
He further mentioned that, alongside curriculum modernization, efforts were underway to
enhance assessment standards and improve overall teaching quality.
“Our youth need a
progressive educational model that not only benefits them locally but also enables them
to confidently enter the global job market,” he said.
Director of the Institute of Agro-Industry and Environment, Prof Dr. Ghulam Hassan Abbasi,
stated that under the visionary leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran
and the guidance of Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, Prof. Dr. Tanveer
Hussain Turabi, the university was introducing an exceptional BS program in Artificial
Intelligence and Climate Change.
He explained that graduates with a BS degree equipped with knowledge of environmental
challenges and AI would be well-positioned to secure top jobs both within Pakistan and
internationally.
The meeting was attended by several distinguished faculty members, including Prof Dr Dost
Muhammad Khan, Dean of the Faculty of Computing; Prof Dr. Shafqat Ali; Prof Dr. Najia
Sahar; Dr. Muhammad Ali; Dr. Rafiq Ahmed; and Faisal Shahzad, Lecturer.
Recent Stories
Emerge, Emirates Development Bank to collaborate on developing, financing solar ..
Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in August due to Independence Day, Che ..
Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2028 Olympic cricket event
UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on international community to inten ..
ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trading member
Gaza Strip: 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes during past 24 hours
Tri-nation T20 series 2025: Pakistan, Afghanistan fans to be seated separately a ..
PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 schedule; registration begins August 8
Department of Energy deploys first vertical LPG tank system for food establishme ..
Burjeel Holdings reports 129% increase in Q2’25 net profit
NEPRA approves Rs1.89 per unit cut in power tariffs under quarterly adjustment
Gaza: Israel must restore UN humanitarian system to stave off starvation, say UN ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four held with narcotics2 minutes ago
-
PIC directs FBR to public tax-related Information2 minutes ago
-
IUB approves AI-Integrated BS Degree Program2 minutes ago
-
DC visits Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Hospital, reviews facilities2 minutes ago
-
PTI’s August 5 agitation flops in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa2 minutes ago
-
ACS South Punjab visits City Land Record Center12 minutes ago
-
Practical measures being taken for sustainable cleanliness12 minutes ago
-
ICT admin seals 30 buildings over code violations12 minutes ago
-
RPO Alpa meets Peace Committee delegation, discusses security arrangements for Chehlum12 minutes ago
-
Digital nation summit highlights Pakistan’s path toward digital transformation12 minutes ago
-
Tarar calls for united front against terrorism12 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt, Pakistan Railways to launch People’s Train Service between Sariab and Kuchlak so ..12 minutes ago