JAC of Agriculture University Peshawar announces strike against salaries

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :The Joint Action Council (JAC) of Agriculture University Peshawar on Thursday announced a complete strike on August 12 against non-payment of an increase in the salaries as announced by the provincial government.

President JAC Prof Dr Bashir Ahmed talking to media here said that the council met several times with Vice Chancellor regarding their demands including an increase in the pay announced by the provincial government 15 months back and convening of a meeting of Finance and Planning (F&P) for payment of outstanding dues, reverse salary and pay fixation but to no use.

He said that JAC demanded payment of 15 percent increase in the salaries before the end of August besides getting the land of Agriculture University Mardan campus vacate from illegal possession of VC Engineering University Mardan and Deputy Commissioner.

The JAC meeting, attended by President Agriculture University Teachers' Association (AUTA) Dr Bashir Ahmed, Agriculture University Officer Association (AUOFA) Muhammad Ehsan, President Agriculture University Clerical Staff and Presidents of Class-III and Class-IV staff, warned that their strike would continue till fulfillment of their demands.

They also demanded of the provincial government to pay attention to the issues of Agriculture university and its employees.