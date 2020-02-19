UrduPoint.com
Jail Administration Committed To Provide Facilities To Prisoners

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 07:13 PM

Superintendent Central Jail Adiala Saqib Nazir Chaudhry Wednesday said that all resources are being utilized to provide every basic facilities to the detainees

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Superintendent Central Jail Adiala Saqib Nazir Chaudhry Wednesday said that all resources are being utilized to provide every basic facilities to the detainees.

Talking to a delegation of Young Journalist Association led by its President Muhammad Yousaf Khan here at his office ,he said that best quality of food and medical facilities are being provided to the prisoners.

He said that the facilities including oncology, paramedical staff, ultrasound, X-ray and laboratory tests were available at a 80-bed hospital in the Jail and around 250 prisoners daily got treatment at the hospital.

Saqib said that 219 CCTV cameras have been installed in the Jail to ensure the security.

'Under the supervision of trainees, the inmates are being trained in collaboration with various institutions while the experienced and skilled prisoners were assigned duties in the prison factory where high quality hand-made carpets and other materials are being manufactured", he added.

The Superintendent informed that 10,000 saplings would be planted in the Jail to make the environment purify under clean and green campaign .

