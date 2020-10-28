UrduPoint.com
Jalti Wadi: Theatre Play Highlights Kashmiris' Freedom Struggle

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 07:44 PM

The Punjab Council of the Arts with the collaboration of Rawalpindi Islamabad Stage Artists Welfare Society staged a play "Jalti Wadi" to highlight the freedom struggle of Kashmiris

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The Punjab Council of the Arts with the collaboration of Rawalpindi Islamabad Stage Artists Welfare Society staged a play "Jalti Wadi" to highlight the freedom struggle of Kashmiris.

The play was written by Syed Saleem Affandi and directed by Sapna Shah. Waheed Minhas, Jhalak Ali, Liaquat Shah, Saleem Affandi, Sapna Shah, Anjum Abbasi, Raja Sattar, Ehsan Qureshi, Tahir Shirazi and Arshad Khan were among the artists of the play. The chief guest was Mishal Malik, the wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik and chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization.

Speaking on the occasion, Mishal Malik said Modi-led fascist Indian government implementing its evil agenda to tarnish the identify, culture and demography of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The United Nations (UN) should give Kashmiries the right to vote in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions, she added.

Resident Director Punjab Arts Council (PUCAR) Waqar Ahmed said that Kashmiries would soon gain independence from the occupying India, adding that the United Nations, European Union and other international bodies should play their role in resolving the Kashmir issue.

Hundreds of people from different walks of life were present at the Arts Council to watch the drama.

