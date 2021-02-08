UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jamaat-e-Islami Felicitates Cricket Team Over Test Series Victory

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 09:08 PM

Jamaat-e-Islami felicitates cricket team over test series victory

Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Sirajul Haq, Secretary General Ameerul Azim and Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch have felicitated the cricket team over its victory in Rawalpindi test match against South Africa

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Sirajul Haq, Secretary General Ameerul Azim and Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch have felicitated the cricket team over its victory in Rawalpindi test match against South Africa.

In a message issued here on Monday, the JI leadership said the players have whitewashed the series by exhibiting a wonderful play of cricket. They said the cricket enthusiasm returned to the play grounds of the country that is a good sign. They further hoped that the national team will also display wonderful performance in upcoming T20 series.

Related Topics

Cricket T20 Liaqat Baloch Rawalpindi South Africa

Recent Stories

Firdous congratulates Pakistani cricket team for w ..

13 seconds ago

Typhoid vaccination campaign continues

55 seconds ago

Administrator directs officials to complete renova ..

57 seconds ago

US CENTCOM Commander Says Expects Russia, China to ..

59 seconds ago

ACs review arrangements in govt hospitals

4 minutes ago

Germany Wants to Build Trust in Russia's Sputnik V ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.