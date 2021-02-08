Jamaat-e-Islami felicitates cricket team over test series victory

Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Sirajul Haq, Secretary General Ameerul Azim and Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch have felicitated the cricket team over its victory in Rawalpindi test match against South Africa

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Sirajul Haq, Secretary General Ameerul Azim and Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch have felicitated the cricket team over its victory in Rawalpindi test match against South Africa.

In a message issued here on Monday, the JI leadership said the players have whitewashed the series by exhibiting a wonderful play of cricket. They said the cricket enthusiasm returned to the play grounds of the country that is a good sign. They further hoped that the national team will also display wonderful performance in upcoming T20 series.