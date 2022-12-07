UrduPoint.com

Japan To Provide An Additional Grant Of $ 38.9 Million For Flood Victims

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Japan to provide an additional grant of $ 38.9 million for flood victims

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The government of Japan has announced its plan to provide grant assistance of $ 38.9 million to Pakistan as part of Japan's supplementary budget to deliver life-saving aid to the flood victims.

The government of Japan will support the affected population in various social and economic dimensions in partnership with WHO, UNFPA, FAO, UNDP, UNICEF, WFP, UNWOMEN, UNHCR, and IPPF in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Punjab provinces, as well as the Islamabad Capital Territory, said a statement issued here by the Embassy of Japan on Wednesday.

For the total grant assistance of USD 34.2 million, the proposed areas of support include emergency medical assistance, food distribution, agriculture and livestock restoration, livelihood recreation, and gender-based violence risk mitigation and response.

To ensure the rapid roll-out to reach the most vulnerable, these projects will commence in January 2023.

Japan will also provide support through JICA, equivalent to USD 4.7 million, for recovery from the floods in health, agriculture, education, gender, and resilient disaster management, thereby contributing to "Build Back Better" in Pakistan, the statement added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Japan provided USD 7 million as an emergency grant to address the immediate impact of the floods in September 2022.

The government of Japan, with a long-standing partnership with Pakistan, stands ready to support the people of Pakistan to overcome the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

The unprecedented levels of flooding have triggered a multi-dimensional humanitarian crisis, leaving the affected population with increased health risks and food insecurity, insecure livelihoods, and heightened vulnerabilities to gender-based violence.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Punjab Flood Budget Agriculture Japan United States Dollars January September Undp From Government UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaud ..

Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaudhary Moonis Elahi on Twitter

59 minutes ago
 PM urges world to take note of rising religious ha ..

PM urges world to take note of rising religious hatred in India

1 hour ago
 LHC disposes of contempt plea against Asad Umar

LHC disposes of contempt plea against Asad Umar

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th Dec ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th December 2022

3 hours ago
 Morocco's win in FIFA WC thriller delights Preside ..

Morocco's win in FIFA WC thriller delights President, PM

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.