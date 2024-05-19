Japanese Ambassador Calls On CM, Discusses Trade
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Japanese Ambassador Mr. Wada Mitsuhiro called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif here on Sunday.
All possible opportunities for strengthening trade, business and investment relations were discussed. Exchange of cultural and educational delegations between Punjab and Japan were also discussed in the meeting. The CM said that Punjab is emerging as a major consumer market, adding that there are good investment opportunities for Japanese companies in Punjab. Skilled young manpower of Punjab can perform unprecedentedly in Japanese institutions, she added.
The chief minister said the people-to-people interaction between Punjab and Japan is indispensable for the development of bilateral relations.
Moreover, the promotion of student-faculty programs between Punjab and Japan was also agreed in principle in the meeting.
Ambassador Wada Mitsuhiro said that Japan attaches great importance to its relations with Pakistan. He added, “We are determined to collaborate with the Punjab government for the development of technology.”
Mr. Wada Mitsuhiro apprised the CM that eleven Pakistani students are studying in Japan on MEXT scholarships for Masters/PhD degrees. He added a number of Japanese projects are ongoing for public welfare in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law
600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested
Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MPA Daud Afridi raids Tehsil Hospital Lachi25 minutes ago
-
Balanced diet boosts brain health; study25 minutes ago
-
MCHC, OT, Family Planning Centre set up at RCC; Dr Ansar Ishaq26 minutes ago
-
7 Pakistanis make it to Forbes' '30 under 30 Asia' List35 minutes ago
-
Tourists throng Kaghan-Naran after road’s reopening35 minutes ago
-
City commercial areas turn into encroachments hub36 minutes ago
-
TDCP makes best arrangement for Murree tourists45 minutes ago
-
PML-N govt's economic friendly policies will lead country towards economic development: Tanveer Huss ..45 minutes ago
-
"Clinic on Wheels" program providing modern health facilities to people: Khawaja Asif45 minutes ago
-
Heatwave pushes up demand for cold beverages, ice creams55 minutes ago
-
DPO stresses community patrolling to ward off animal theft56 minutes ago
-
JKNF pays homage to Mirwaiz Farooq, A G Lone, others1 hour ago