Open Menu

Japanese Ambassador Calls On CM, Discusses Trade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Japanese ambassador calls on CM, discusses trade

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Japanese Ambassador Mr. Wada Mitsuhiro called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif here on Sunday.

All possible opportunities for strengthening trade, business and investment relations were discussed. Exchange of cultural and educational delegations between Punjab and Japan were also discussed in the meeting. The CM said that Punjab is emerging as a major consumer market, adding that there are good investment opportunities for Japanese companies in Punjab. Skilled young manpower of Punjab can perform unprecedentedly in Japanese institutions, she added.

The chief minister said the people-to-people interaction between Punjab and Japan is indispensable for the development of bilateral relations.

Moreover, the promotion of student-faculty programs between Punjab and Japan was also agreed in principle in the meeting.

Ambassador Wada Mitsuhiro said that Japan attaches great importance to its relations with Pakistan. He added, “We are determined to collaborate with the Punjab government for the development of technology.”

Mr. Wada Mitsuhiro apprised the CM that eleven Pakistani students are studying in Japan on MEXT scholarships for Masters/PhD degrees. He added a number of Japanese projects are ongoing for public welfare in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Technology Exchange Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Young Japan Sunday Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

17 hours ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

17 hours ago
 UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah sinc ..

UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation

17 hours ago
 CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT cit ..

CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore

17 hours ago
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make busine ..

PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier

17 hours ago
 Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

17 hours ago
 Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off R ..

Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania

17 hours ago
 Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign in ..

Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law

17 hours ago
 600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

17 hours ago
 Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gatheri ..

Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan