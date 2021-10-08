UrduPoint.com

Japanese Envoy Condoles With Balochistan's People Affected By Earthquake

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 08:29 PM

Japanese envoy condoles with Balochistan's people affected by earthquake

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan MATSUDA Kuninori Friday expressed his deepest condolences and sorrow with the government and people of Balochistan affected by the earthquake occurred on October 7

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan MATSUDA Kuninori Friday expressed his deepest condolences and sorrow with the government and people of Balochistan affected by the earthquake occurred on October 7.

In a condolence message, the ambassador conveyed his heartfelt grief and sympathies to those affected by this horrific natural disaster, said a press release.

"Our prayers and thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by the dreadful disaster. We are always ready to extend help and assistance to Pakistan in the time of natural disasters and calamities," he said.

The ambassador prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and wished for the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude and equanimity.

He also expressed his wish for the early recovery of those injured and restoration of the affected areas.

