Javed Ahmed Baloch posted as SSP Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Mahar has posted Javed Ahmed Baloch as SSP Jamshoro district on Friday.

The post remained vacant for 9 days after the former SSP Anwar Khetran was transferred on March 17.

The temporary charge of SSP Jamshoro was given to SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh.