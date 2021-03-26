Javed Ahmed Baloch Posted As SSP Jamshoro
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 09:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Mahar has posted Javed Ahmed Baloch as SSP Jamshoro district on Friday.
The post remained vacant for 9 days after the former SSP Anwar Khetran was transferred on March 17.
The temporary charge of SSP Jamshoro was given to SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh.