JI Flays PTI For Flour Crisis, Price-hike

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2023 | 06:20 PM

JI flays PTI for flour crisis, price-hike

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami NA-32 Peshawar, Sirajuddin Qureshi has criticized the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the flour crisis and price-hike in the province.

He was addressing a protest demo against the high prices of flour here at Kohati Chowk on Friday.

President, Al-Khidmat Tajiran, Khalid Gul Mohmand and ameer JI PK-81, Shehzad Ahmad also addressed the protestors.

The JI office bearers attributed the prevailing flour crisis in the province to incompetence and corruption in the food Department of the province. They alleged that some officials of the department are bent on deteriorating the flour distribution system.

They warned the provincial government to resolve the flour crisis with immediate effect.

