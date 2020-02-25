JI leaders condole death of former mayor Karachi

Jamaat-e-Islami leaders have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of JI senior leader and former Mayor Karachi Naimatullah Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami leaders have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of JI senior leader and former Mayor Karachi Naimatullah Khan.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, JI Emir Senator Sirajul Haq, Secretary General Ameerul Azim, Deputy Chiefs Liaqat Baloch, Dr Farid Paracha and others shared condolence with the family of late Naimatullah and prayed for the departed soul.

Paying tribute to the service of former Mayor Karachi, JI leaders said that his work wouldalways be remembered.