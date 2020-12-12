JI Struggling For Islamic Revolution Through Education: Prof Ibrahim Khan
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Naib Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Professor Ibrahim Khan said that Jamat Islami was struggling for Islamic revolution through education.
While addressing National Association for Education, Professor Ibrahim Khan remarked that Jamat-e-Islami had extended some proposals to revolutionize education sector.
General Secretary Jamat Islami Punjab Suhaib Ammar Siddique also spoke and stated that Jamat-e-Islami played its important role in highlighting the issues in education sector. Jamat-e-Islami will also hold Seerat Conferences in educational institutes at tehsil and district level, he concluded.