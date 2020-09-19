UrduPoint.com
JI To Stay Away From Opposition Parties Conference: Siraj

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Senator Sirajul Haq said on Saturday that JI had opted to stay away from the opposition parties conference because of its vague agenda.

Addressing a seminar in memory of Maulana Abdus Satar Niazi here, he expressed doubts the Sunday's gathering would come forward with a clear and solid strategy to bring the country out of crises.

However, he said, holding the APC was the right of opposition parties and one could only hope it would make some positive impact on future politics.

He said the opposition parties gathering tomorrow (Sunday) must present their programme before the masses. The PML-N and the PPP, he said, failed to play the role of real opposition and they hardly raised the issues pertaining to the plight of public in past two years.

He said the JI would never hesitate to be the part of joint opposition parties if they decided to challenge the government policy and raise genuine problems of the people.

Senator Siraj said that people of Pakistan were fed up now from the status quo parties and longed for the real change. He said a system based on the true principles of islam was a way forward to put Pakistan on the path of development.

The JI leader said the enemies of Islam and Pakistan were conspiring to spread sectarian violence in the country. He said that religiousscholars should play their role to intact the environment of peaceand harmony in the country.

