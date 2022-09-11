UrduPoint.com

Jinnah's Sayings A Beacon Of Light For All Of Us: CM

Published September 11, 2022

Jinnah's sayings a beacon of light for all of us: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that the speeches and quotes of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah are a beacon of light for all and by adopting Jinnah golden principles of "Faith, Unity & Discipline" nation can put the country in the right direction.

"I firmly believe that we can solve the problems of Pakistan by adhering to the sterling principles of Quaid-e-Azam and if we call ourselves an independent nation then the sagacious politics of Jinnah has a pivotal role behind it", he said.

In his message on the death anniversary of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the CM said that the formation of a peaceful society based on tolerance, endurance and lenience was the dream of the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, adding that Quaid-e-Azam wanted such a Pakistan where everyone would be provided equal social and economic justice.

He highlighted that the best course to pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam was to set aside our political and vested interests and as a nation, we should create an exemplary environment of unity and solidarity among our ranks.

