Jirga held to maintain peace in district Kurram

KURRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) An extraordinary jirga of tribal leaders from across the Kurram district was held at Governor Cottage Parachinar in which GOC 9 Division Major General Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, prominent tribal leaders and elders of Upper, Lower and Central Kurram were in attendance.

The grand Jirga in District Kurram was chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Javed Ullah Mehsud to ensure law and order in the area. During the Jirga, the DC outlined its aims and objectives, emphasizing that peace has been restored in the Kurram district through many sacrifices. He urged the leaders of the area to cooperate with the government to maintain this peace.

Addressing the Jirga, GOC 9th Division Major Gen Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti said in his address that peace will be maintained in the district of Kurram and action will be taken against the miscreants. He said that the security forces have achieved important results of operations against the incidents of terrorism in Karam district and arrested the involved elements under the law.

He stated that the series of incidents needs to be addressed permanently, and for that, the cooperation of the local community is crucial. The tribes of the district should immediately reconstitute the peace committee, while the implementation committee also needs to be formed, he added.

He said that the proposals put forward by the peace committee will have a positive impact. He said that the recommendations will be executed in a way that ensures all highways and communication routes are secured with important measures.

He strongly denounced the recent terrorist attacks and urged the public to maintain peace in the Karam district permanently.

Earlier, the tribal leaders also strongly condemned the recent incidents of terrorism and announced full cooperation with the security agencies against such elements. They also reiterated their determination to stand on the back of the Pakistan Army and other law enforcement agencies.

