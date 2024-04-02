Open Menu

JIT Formed To Trace Out Missing Baby Priya Kumari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2024 | 06:00 PM

JIT formed to trace out missing baby Priya Kumari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Home Department Sindh has constituted a five member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) headed by DIG Mirpurkhas Javed Jiskani to investigate and trace out missing baby Priya Kumari D/o Raju Mal Hindu on the directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh.

According to an office order issued by the Additional Chief Secretary Home here Tuesday, the IGP nominated a Joint Investigation Team headed by DIG Mirpurkhas Javed Jiskani and comprising SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Tunio and two DSPs would submit its findings to the Home Department within three weeks.

It is pertinent to know that baby Priya Kumari has been missing from Sangar area of district Sukkur since last two years.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Sukkur Sangar From

Recent Stories

Happy Easter to the Christian community living all ..

Happy Easter to the Christian community living all over the world including Paki ..

51 minutes ago
 Online Registration Commences for PITB’s ‘SheW ..

Online Registration Commences for PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Training Program to Emp ..

56 minutes ago
 Bank Makramah Chairman of the Board of Directors a ..

Bank Makramah Chairman of the Board of Directors apprises shareholders of BML’ ..

1 hour ago
 Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title

Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title

3 hours ago
 Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in Nationa ..

Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly

4 hours ago
 PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

4 hours ago
Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

7 hours ago
 Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission ..

Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'D ..

Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’

16 hours ago
 Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions Lea ..

Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan