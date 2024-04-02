JIT formed to trace out missing baby Priya Kumari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Home Department Sindh has constituted a five member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) headed by DIG Mirpurkhas Javed Jiskani to investigate and trace out missing baby Priya Kumari D/o Raju Mal Hindu on the directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh.

According to an office order issued by the Additional Chief Secretary Home here Tuesday, the IGP nominated a Joint Investigation Team headed by DIG Mirpurkhas Javed Jiskani and comprising SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Tunio and two DSPs would submit its findings to the Home Department within three weeks.

It is pertinent to know that baby Priya Kumari has been missing from Sangar area of district Sukkur since last two years.